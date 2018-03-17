United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday won the women's World Cup slalom title, her fifth overall title victory, as she secured the discipline finals held in Are, Sweden.
Shiffrin, age 22, earned her 12th victory this season with a winning time of one minute and 46.42 seconds, a whole 1.58 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who finished 0.01 seconds ahead of Sweden's Frida Hansdotter .
In February, Shiffrin took home a gold medal in giant slalom and silver in the combined event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
The US skier won her first title at age 17 in Schladming, Austria in 2013, becoming one of the youngest world champions in the sport.