USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of the women's slalom event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

(L-R) Second placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA and third placed Frida Hansdotter of Sweden, pose after the women's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Women's Slalom World Cup overall winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA reacts on the podium after the Women's Slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Are, Sweden, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL

United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday won the women's World Cup slalom title, her fifth overall title victory, as she secured the discipline finals held in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin, age 22, earned her 12th victory this season with a winning time of one minute and 46.42 seconds, a whole 1.58 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who finished 0.01 seconds ahead of Sweden's Frida Hansdotter .

In February, Shiffrin took home a gold medal in giant slalom and silver in the combined event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The US skier won her first title at age 17 in Schladming, Austria in 2013, becoming one of the youngest world champions in the sport.