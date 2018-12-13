Members of the Russian relay team pose with their bronze medals on the podium of the mixed 4x50m Medley Relay final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, 13 December 2018. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Members of the Dutch relay team pose with their silver medals on the podium of the mixed 4x50m Medley Relay final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, 13 December 2018. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Members of the US relay team (L-R) Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Olivia Smoliga, and Kelsi Dahlia pose with their gold medals after winning the mixed 4x50m Medley Relay final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, 13 December 2018. The US relay team won in a new World Record time of 1:36.40 minutes. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The United States set a new world record Thursday in winning the gold in the 4 x 50 meter mixed medley final event of the 14th FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou.

The team, made up of Olivia Smoliga, Michael Andrew, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Cressel, finished with a time of 1:36.40, beating the previous record time of 1:37.17 set by the US team in Glasgow back in 2013.

Completing the podium were the Netherlands, who came second with a time of 1:37.05 and thus also beat the previous world record, and Russia, who took 1:37.33.

The competition was taking place between Dec. 11-16.