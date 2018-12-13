The United States set a new world record Thursday in winning the gold in the 4 x 50 meter mixed medley final event of the 14th FINA World Swimming short course Championships in Hangzhou.
The team, made up of Olivia Smoliga, Michael Andrew, Kelsi Dahlia and Caeleb Cressel, finished with a time of 1:36.40, beating the previous record time of 1:37.17 set by the US team in Glasgow back in 2013.
Completing the podium were the Netherlands, who came second with a time of 1:37.05 and thus also beat the previous world record, and Russia, who took 1:37.33.
The competition was taking place between Dec. 11-16.