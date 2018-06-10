France's Kylian Mbappe during the international friendly soccer match between France and the United States in Lyon, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

France's Antoine Griezmann during the international friendly soccer match between France and the United States in Lyon, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

France's Paul Pogba challenges US player Weston McKennie for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between France and the United States in Lyon, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

France's Nabil Fekir challenges US player Tim Trapp for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between France and the United States in Lyon, France, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

The United States threw cold water on France with a 1-1 tie, one week ahead of the European team's World Cup debut match against Australia.

Julian Green scored the first goal in the 44th minute after a defensive error by the French, while Kylian Mbappe tied the match in the 78th minute.

The tie was even more devastating for France considering that, for the first time in 32 years, the United States did not qualify for the World Cup, and that the US lineup did not include stars such as Clint Dempsey or Michael Bradley.

France's performance in the first half was especially disappointing.

Five minutes into regulation, Les Bleu's Paul Pogba found an opportunity with a right-footed shot from outside the box, although the ball bounced off the post.

That was pretty much it for France in the first half, with the exception of a header by Giroud in the 10th minute, which went straight into the hands of keeper Zack Steffen, and a shot by Antoine Griezmann from the penalty arc in the 38th minute, which flew to the left of the goal.

The United States made no real attempts to attack and Green's goal from short range in the 44th minute was largely thanks to a mistake by defender Djibril Sidibe, who failed to clear a cross.

The second half started off slow, with few opportunities on any of the two sides.

In the 69th minute, Mbappe nearly curled the ball into the far corner of the goal with a free kick from the left side.

Just as the crowd in Lyon was starting to despair, Mbappe scored from close range in the 78th minute off a cross by Benjamin Pavard from the right side.