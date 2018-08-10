The United States defeated Great Britain 47-36 to win bronze at this year's Wheelchair Rugby World Championship on Friday.
The first period of Friday's game was dominated by the US, who intercepted a pass at 6.20, securing the Eagles a quick two try lead.
The second was marked by even play and ended 23-19 in favor of US.
The third period had opened with Chuck Aoki making an interception at 6.15, taking the Eagles up by six and closed at 37-28 favoring the US.
Great Britain, led by head coach Paul Shaw, and ranked fifth in the world, had reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2006 after defeating France 47-41 on Wednesday.