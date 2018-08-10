Jake Daily of the United States (R) defends during the Bronze Medal match between Great Britain and the USA during the GIO 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Josh Wheeler of the United States carries the ball during the Bronze Medal match between Great Britain and the USA during the GIO 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United States defeated Great Britain 47-36 to win bronze at this year's Wheelchair Rugby World Championship on Friday.

The first period of Friday's game was dominated by the US, who intercepted a pass at 6.20, securing the Eagles a quick two try lead.

The second was marked by even play and ended 23-19 in favor of US.

The third period had opened with Chuck Aoki making an interception at 6.15, taking the Eagles up by six and closed at 37-28 favoring the US.

Great Britain, led by head coach Paul Shaw, and ranked fifth in the world, had reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2006 after defeating France 47-41 on Wednesday.