Players of Canada and of Olympic Athletes from Russia skate down the ice during the women's Semifinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Linda Valimaki (L) of Finland in action against Cayla Barnes (R) of USA during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Sarah Nurse (C) of Canada in action during the women's Semifinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Players of the US celebrate after the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between the US and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Emily Clark (C) of Canada celebrates with her teammates after scoring during the women's Semifinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Team USA's Hannah Brandt (L) turns to look as a USA goal gets past Finland goalkeeper Noora Raty (R) during the Women's Ice Hockey Semifinal match between USA and Finland at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, 19 February 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The United States and Canada will face each other for a fifth time in the women's ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics after both sides won their respective semi-final matches against Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Monday.

The USA beat Finland 5-0, while Canada saw off OAR with the same result.

The Canadian team, which scored once in each of the first two periods, sealed their win with three goals in the third period.

The US side scored twice each in the first two periods, and once in the third.

Finland and OAR will play for bronze on Wednesday, while the final would take place Thursday.

Since women's hockey debuted at the Olympics in 1998 with a win for the USA, all the other gold medals in the event have gone to Canada.

Following the US win in 1998, Canada beat the USA in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

In 2006, Sweden got into the final against Canada, but the North American side won.