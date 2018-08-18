Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt is seen as he arrives at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt arrived in Australia Saturday to train with professional Australian soccer club Central Coast Mariners, the club said in a statement.

Bolt, who would be in the country for an indefinite period, was greeted by reporters and fans on his arrival in Sydney, where the sprint legend said he was confident of making the jump to professional soccer.

"This is a great opportunity for me. The Central Coast Mariners have given me a great opportunity and I'm just going to come here and do my best," the Jamaican said.

"I always put my best foot forward and I'm going to show the world what I'm made of," he added.

Bolt is scheduled to start training with the club on Tuesday, coinciding with his 32nd birthday.

Bolt had also trained with German club Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset after he retired from athletics.