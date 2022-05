People attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 28 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A man puts down a candle during a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 28 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Art Sutton, who with his wife Nancy owns Uvalde Photo, talks about their 28 year experiences photographing school children in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 27 May 2022 (issued 28 May 2022). EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Nancy (L) and Art (R) Sutton, owners of Uvalde Photo, talk about their 28 year experiences photographing school children in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 27 May 2022 (issued 28 May 2022). EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Nancy Sutton, who with her husband Art owns Uvalde Photo, talks about her 28 year experiences photographing school children in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 27 May 2022 (issued 28 May 2022). EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A girl (R) cries as he leaves after placing flowers at a memorial to victims following the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 28 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Nancy and Art Sutton have been taking photographs of children at all the schools in Uvalde for 28 years.

The portraits of the 19 children killed in the massacre on Tuesday now adorn the counter at their shop, Uvalde Photo, ready for their family members to pick up. EFE