Thongsuk Thongrat, a Thai taxi driver who may have been the first person to contract Covid-19 outside China in January 2020, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a vaccine to overcome the fear of the virus and return to normalcy.
"I am sure of wanting to get vaccinated although I still don't know when. I know that I can get re-infected with another variant of the virus even after overcoming the disease. Getting vaccinated will help me return to normal life," 51-year-old Thongrat told EFE in an interview. EFE-EPA
bkk-sga/ia