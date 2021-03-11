Thai nurse receives a shot of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, on the first day of national vaccination program against COVID-19 at Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

The deputy BMA Permanent Secretary Wanthanee Watthana displays a CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, on the first day of national vaccination program against COVID-19 at Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thongsuk Thongrat, a Thai taxi driver who may have been the first person to contract Covid-19 outside China in January 2020, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a vaccine to overcome the fear of the virus and return to normalcy.

"I am sure of wanting to get vaccinated although I still don't know when. I know that I can get re-infected with another variant of the virus even after overcoming the disease. Getting vaccinated will help me return to normal life," 51-year-old Thongrat told EFE in an interview. EFE-EPA

bkk-sga/ia