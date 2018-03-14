The Nets' D'Angelo Russell shoots during the first half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Nets' DeMarre Carroll (L) and Jahlil Okafor (R) and the Raptors' Kyle Lowry (C) fight for the ball during the second half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Raptors' Delon Wright (R) tries to pass to teammate Jakob Poeltl (L) as the Nets' Dante Cunningham (2-R) and Spencer Dinwiddie (2-L) defend during the first half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson (C) argues with a referee during the first half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (C) chases down a rebound as the Nets Spencer Dinwiddie (L) looks on during the second half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (L) chases the ball as the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (R) reacts to a missed shot during the second half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Nets' Caris LeVert (L) and the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (R) battle for the ball during the second half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Nets' Allen Crabbe (R) tries to shoot over the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas (L) during the second half of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas scored a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday to help Toronto Raptors win their ninth game on the trot by beating home team Brooklyn Nets 116-102.

This was Toronto's 16th win in the last 17 games they have played.

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and reserve playmaker Fred Vanvleet scored 15 points each while Kyle Lowry had a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists for the Canadian team.

The Raptors, leading the Eastern Conference points table, held the Nets to 35 points after halftime and scored their seventh consecutive victory on the road.

Congolese-Spanish player Serge Ibaka scored nine points and nine rebounds - seven of them defensive - in 27 minutes of play for Toronto.

Playmaker D'Angelo Russell led the scoring for the Nets by scoring 32 points and converting 10 of 22 field goal attempts, apart from taking seven rebounds.

The Nets - who have been eliminated from the playoffs - lost their 10th consecutive game against the Raptors.