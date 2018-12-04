Valencia's Michy Batshuayi (L) tries to escape the clutches of CD Ebro's Michele during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, Dec. 4. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Valencia's Kevin Gameiro (L) vies for the ball with CD Ebro's Gerrit during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Valencia's Ruben Vezo (L) and CD Ebro goalkeeper battle during the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

CF Valencia were less than sparkling here Tuesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 32 tie against CD Ebro, but did enough to prevail 1-0 on the night for the 3-1 aggregate win.

Despite having lost the first leg 2-1, third-division Ebro displayed character and intensity in front of the 23,000-plus at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

The LaLiga club enjoyed a territorial edge in the early going, though not the dominance that would be expected given the vast difference in quality between the two teams.

Instead, it was Ebro who created the closest thing to a scoring chance in the first half, a strike by Gerrit from 30 yards in the 33rd minute.

Disgusted Valencia supporters jeered their team off the pitch at half time.

The hosts improved in the second half and finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, when Michy Batshuayi got his head to a Toni Lato cross to definitively close the door on Ebro.