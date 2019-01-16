Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby (L) vies for the ball with Sporting Gijon's Nick Blackman during the second leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. EFE-EPA/Jose M. Fernandez De Velasco

Valencia CF's Francis Coquelin (C) eyes the ball as Sporting Gijon's Pablo Perez looks over his shoulder during the second leg of a Copa del Rey knockout stage tie at Mestalla stadium, in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. EFE-EPA/Jose M. Fernandez De Velasco

Valencia's Santi Mina celebrates after scoring a goal against Sporting Gijon during the second leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, Jan. 15. EFE-EPA/Jose M. Fernandez De Velasco

Valencia prevailed 3-0 here Tuesday over second-division side Sporting Gijon to win their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Sporting, the only team from the lower divisions to reach the knockout stage, shocked the LaLiga club 2-1 in the first leg at Gijon

The hosts started badly in front of 33,000 supporters at the Mestalla, struggling to create on offensive against well-organized Sporting, who came the closest to scoring in the first half with Robin Lod's header in the 32nd minute.

Valencia came to life with the re-start and took command in the 65th minute as Santi Mina converted a fine cross from Daniel Wass to level the aggregate score at 2-2, enough to push his side over the line thanks to their away goal in the first leg.

But instead of playing for the draw, Valencia pursued victory and Mina made it 2-0 on the night with a strike in the 75th minute.

Ferran Torres added a third goal for the hosts in the final minute of regulation.