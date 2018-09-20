Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being sent off during a Group H Champions League match against Valencia on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia CF's Michy Batshuayi (R) tries to escape the grasp of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci during a Group H Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Juventus forward Miralem Pjanic (No. 5) converts a penalty against Valencia during a Group H Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kai Försterling

Juventus prevailed 2-0 over Valencia here Wednesday in a Group H Champions League match despite playing more than two-thirds of the contest with 10 men after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off with a straight red card.

The hosts took the pitch with plenty of intensity after three seasons without Champions League football at the Mestalla, yet the first chance belonged to Juve, in the form of a Mario Mandzukic strike from close range that went over the cross-bar.

Sami Khedira inexplicably missed for the visitors before Valencia keeper Neto and defender Jeison Murillo somehow managed to deny Federico Bernardeschi and Blaise Matuidi in quick succession during a scramble in front of goal.

Juventus suffered a setback when Khedira left with an injury in the 20th minute and appeared to be in real trouble when Ronaldo was tossed eight minutes later after receiving his first red card in 154 Champions League matches for a tug on Murillo's hair as the defender lay on the ground following a collision.

At first incredulous, the Portuguese five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on the verge of tears as he walked off the pitch.

Valencia exploited the man advantage to take the initiative and nearly took the lead on a great individual effort by Michy Batshuayi.

But in the final minute of the first half, Joao Cancelo completed a Juventus counter with a shot that hit the cross-bar and drew a foul from Dani Parejo when he tried to snag the rebound.

The referee pointed to the spot and Miralem Pjanic converted to give Juve a 1-0 lead at the break.

Valencia made an energetic start to the second half only to find themselves trailing 2-0 in the 50th minute when Pjanic scored again from the spot after Murillo took down Giorgio Chiellini on a corner.

The Spanish side got a chance to halve the deficit when the referee awarded a penalty in stoppage time for Daniele Rugani's foul on Gabriel. Parejo delivered a poor effort and Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny made the stop to preserve the clean sheet.

The victory gives Juventus a share of the Group H lead with Manchester United, 3-0 winners over BSC Young Boys.