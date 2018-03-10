Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez (R) in action against Valencia defender Jeison Murillo (L), Brazilian goalkeeper Neto (back L) and defender Jose Gaya (2-R) during a La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla defender Gabriel Mercado (L) and Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin (R) react during a La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno (2-R) celebrates with teammates Goncalo Guedes (R), Geoffrey Kondogbia (2-L) and Daniel Parejo (L) after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a La Liga soccer match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Valencia showcased solid defense and goalkeeping and an opportunistic attack in a huge 2-0 away victory here Saturday over Sevilla, taking a big step toward finishing in the top four of La Liga and earning a berth in next season's Champions League.

With its first win at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium since 2004, fourth-placed Valencia pulled 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla, whose hopes of qualifying for Europe's premier club soccer tournament are fading with just 10 games remaining in the season.

Sevilla could have cut the margin between the two teams to just five points with a victory.

The hosts came out with intensity and controlled the action in the early going, but Valencia calmly weathered the storm and snuffed out its rival's offensive forays.

Brazilian-born striker Rodrigo Moreno then took advantage of Sergio Escudero's failure to deflect away a long pass and slotted the ball home past Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico in the 24th minute.

Sevilla sought to draw level before the intermission, with Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Luis Muriel all threatening to score but lacking sufficient precision.

The hosts then continued to take the initiative after the break and had three clear chances to score, but Valencia net minder Neto made a pair of outstanding saves to preserve his team's lead.

Valencia, meanwhile, looked for chances on the counterattack and the strategy paid off in the 68th minute when Rodrigo converted a one-on-one opportunity against Rico after receiving a pass from former Sevilla player Geoffrey Kondogbia.