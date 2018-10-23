BSC Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau scores a goal against Valencia during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Stade de Suisse in Bern. EFE-EPA/PETER KLAUZNER

Valencia defender Jose Gaya (L) vies for the ball with Young Boys midfielder Miralem Sulejmani during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Stade de Suisse in Bern. EFE-EPA/Peter Schneider

Valencia's Michy Batshuayi (R) scores a goal against BSC Young Boys during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Stade de Suisse in Bern. EFE-EPA/Peter Klaunzer

Valencia were held 1-1 by BSC Young Boys here Tuesday in a Champions League Group H match, an outcome that casts doubt on the Spanish club's chances of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Third in the group with 2 points from three matches, Valencia must hope for leaders Juventus or second-place Manchester United to stumble if they are to have any chance at claiming a berth in the knockout stage.

And the picture is even bleaker for Young Boys, who picked up their first point Tuesday at Bern's Stade de Suisse.

The teams traded periods of possession for the first 20 minutes before Valencia gained the upper hand and opened the scoring with a goal in the 26th minute by Michy Batshuayi.

The visitors went on to dominate the rest of the first half.

Young Boys were much improved after the break and created a trio of good chances before being awarded a penalty in the 55th minute when Valencia's Dani Parejo committed a foul in the box.

Guillaume Hoarau converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

The entry of Kevin Gameiro and Francis Coquelin as subs in the final stretch averted complete collapse for Valencia, yet only a stop by goalkeeper Neto in the 87th minute prevented Young Boys from taking all 3 points.