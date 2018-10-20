Valencia CF forward Kevin Gameiro (R) vies for the ball against Leganes midfielder Mikel Vesga during a La Liga soccer match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Valencia CF's Michy Batshuayi (2-L) in action against CD Leganes' goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar (R) and defender Dimitris Siovas (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia CF and CD Leganes at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Valencia CF's streak of home draws in La Liga has reached five after its match here Saturday against Leganes at Mestalla Stadium ended with the teams tied 1-1.

Leganes scored first on a penalty kick awarded after the play was reviewed by the VAR system, while the Bats netted the equalizer in the closing minutes.

Valencia managed to avoid what could have been an undeserved defeat, while the visiting side snatched a point that might keep it from falling down in the table despite not creating a single scoring chance.

Valencia imposed its game from the outset of the match but - like in other games this season - was unable to create clear scoring chances.

Russian winger Denis Cheryshev suffered an injury early in the first half, forcing Valencia head coach Marcelino to insert Carlos Soler as a replacement and requiring defender Jose Luis Gaya to take on a bigger role on the left side.

Leganes also did not create much difficulty for the Bats' defenders, doing too much horizontal passing and not getting much penetration into the home side's area.

After the intermission, Valencia tried to exert more pressure and penetrate Leganes' lines, with Marcelino sending Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi and young Spanish winger Ferran Torres onto the field.

Leganes, however, opened the scoring in the 63rd minute when Spanish midfielder Gerard Gumbau converted a VAR-awarded penalty try.

After some nervous and imprecise play, Valencia willed its way to the equalizer five minutes before second-half stoppage time when a shot by Gaya went over the line after striking a defender.

French forward Kevin Gameiro then nearly scored the game-winner but Leganes' defenders backed up keeper Ivan Cuellar after he had been beaten on the play.

Valencia provisionally holds the 12th spot in the La Liga standings with 10 points, while Leganes is in the 17th spot with eight.