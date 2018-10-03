Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho shouts instructions from the touchline as Valencia counterpart Marcelino stands nearby during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (in red) tries to get past Carlos Solar of Valencia during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Luke Shaw (D) vies for the ball with Gonçalo Guedes of Valencia during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Valencia came away with a point after battling Manchester United to a 0-0 draw here Tuesday in a Group H Champions League match.

The contest got off to a slow start and neither team posed a serious threat to the other's goal in the first half.

United's best player was Marcus Rashford, who didn't miss by much, while Valencia's Gonçalo Guedes forced home goalkeeper David de Gea to make a stop.

Both squads showed more ambition after the break and Guedes came close before Paul Pogba drew a save from Valencia keeper Neto on a free kick.

A subsequent mistake by Pogba set up a chance for Michy Batshuayi, but the Belgian sent his shot well over the cross-bar minutes before countryman and opponent Romelu Lukaku was stopped by Neto.

United's last gasp came in the 85th minute in the form of a Rashford strike that bounced off the cross-bar.

The result leaves United with 4 points, two less than Group H leaders Juventus and three more than Valencia.