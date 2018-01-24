Valencia's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia (C) defends a possession from Alaves' players Ibaj Gomez (R) and Tomas Pina (L) during a King's Cup second leg quarter final soccer match between Alaves and Valencia in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Valencia's Slovenian midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic (R) and Alaves' Spanish left winger Alfonso Pedraza (L) vie for the ball during a King's Cup second leg quarter final soccer match between Alaves and Valencia in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Alaves' striker Ruben Sobrino (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Valencia during a King's Cup second leg quarter final soccer match between Alaves and Valencia in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Valencia's players celebrate after scoring against Alaves during a King's Cup second leg quarter final soccer match between Alaves and Valencia in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Valencia's Italian striker Simone Zaza (R) fights for the ball with Alaves' defender Rodrigo Ely (L) during a King's Cup second leg quarter final soccer match between Alaves and Valencia in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Goalkeeper Jaume Domenech's heroics in the penalty shootout allowed Valencia to prevail here Wednesday over Alaves and claim a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In a mirror image of Valencia's 2-1 win in the first leg, the second leg ended with Alaves up 2-1.

All three goals came in the final 18 minutes of regulation.

Two minutes after coming on as a substitute, Munir put the hosts on the board with a thunderous header in the 72nd minute, but Valencia equalized five minutes later as Santi Mina exploited a poor clearance by Rodrigo Ely, who had an assist on the Alaves goal.

Alaves pulled ahead again in the 86th minute, when Ruben Sobrino fired in the rebound after Domenech made the initial stop on a Munir free kick.

The visitors flew forward to settle the contest in regulation, but Alaves defended tenaciously and keeper Antonio Sivera thwarted Simone Zara's effort in the final seconds to preserve the hosts' dream of a comeback.

Extra time was subdued compared with the frantic final minutes of regulation, as both teams had already used all three substitutions and fatigue was taking its toll.

Domenech made two stops during the shootout and Sobrino fired wide, giving Valencia a 3-2 advantage and the win.