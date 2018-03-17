Valencia goalkeeper Neto reacts during a La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Alaves at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Valencia's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Alaves during a La Liga match between Valencia and Alaves at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Valencia's Goncalo Guedes (C) and Alaves' Tomas Pina (L) in action during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Alaves at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Valencia moved provisionally into third place in the Spanish-league standings with a 3-1 victory here Saturday over Alaves in Matchday 29.

Valencia dominated the contest at Mestalla Stadium from start to finish, getting a pair of first-half goals from forwards Rodrigo (19th minute) and Simone Zaza (33rd minute).

Alaves pulled one back three minutes into the second half on a score by forward Ruben Sobrino, but Valencia seized a two-goal advantage once again on defender Victor Laguardia's own goal in the 54th minute.

The final score could have been even more lopsided if not for a strong performance by Alaves net minder Fernando Pacheco.

Valencia now provisionally holds the third spot in La Liga standings with 59 points, two ahead of defending champion Real Madrid, while Alaves remains stuck in 16th place out of 20 teams with 31 points.