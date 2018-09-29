Valencia's French forward Kevin Gameiro (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Primera Division Liga match between Real Sociedad and Valencia held at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

Valencia's player Ruben Vezo (R) argues with Real Sociedad's player Sandro Ramirez (L) during the Primera Division Liga match between Real Sociedad and Valencia held at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

Valencia's French forward Kevin Gameiro (R) celebrates after scoring during the Primera Division Liga match between Real Sociedad and Valencia held at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

Valencia defeated host Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday, claiming its first win in the 2018/2019 La Liga season.

Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral attended the match from the stands due to his suspension.

Both teams introduced changes in their starting lineups, with Real Sociedad fielding Spain defensive midfielder Asier Illarramendi and Brazil striker Willian Jose, among others, while Valencia kept Spain striker Rodrigo and Portugal winger Gonçalo Guedes on the bench.

The beginning of the match was quiet, and the ball stayed in the midfield with no real scoring chances.

Valencia began to conquer Sociedad's area, and Kevin Gameiro scored a goal that was ruled out, as the France forward was offside.

Sociedad responded as Spanish winger David Zurutuza entered the Bats' area and set up Portuguese left back Kevin Rodrigues for a chance, but his shot was put away by Brazil net-minder Neto.

Following a mistake from Sociedad's players, the Russia winger Denis Cheryshev got the ball on the left side and sent a low cross to Gameiro, who put the ball home in the 36th minute.

Sociedad had a chance to get on the scoreboard with a header by Spanish defender Aritz Elustondo, but Neto appeared again and saved his team's lead.

The hosts tried to score an equalizer again after the break and had more than one chance, but with no success.

Six minutes after the hour-mark, Sociedad's other substitute Ruben Pardo fell inside the visitors' area and the referee whistled for a penalty kick.

Willian decided to convert the penalty, but Neto was the hero again and saved his team's first win in the season.

Both teams have eight points in their pocket, with Real Sociedad in the 11th spot in the La Liga table, on goal difference ahead of 12th-placed Valencia.