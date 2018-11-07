Valencia's Santi Mina (second from right) scores past Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos to give his team a 2-1 lead in UEFA Champions League Group H action at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Valencia forward Santi Mina gives his team a 2-1 lead over Swiss club Young Boys during a UEFA Champions League Group H match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler celebrates with teammate Santi Mina (up) after giving his team a 3-1 lead over Swiss club Young Boys during a UEFA Champions League Group H match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Forsterling

Valencia's Gabriel Paulista (left) and Ferran Torres (right) celebrate after their team's 3-1 victory over Swiss club Young Boys in UEFA Champions League Group H action at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Valencia has picked up the first win of its current Champions League campaign, getting a pair of goals from Santi Mina in a 3-1 victory Wednesday night over Swiss club Young Boys.

The hosts also ended a scoring drought that saw them produce just one goal in three previous round-robin matches in Europe's premier club competition despite taking 41 total shots.

Mina opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark at Mestalla Stadium when he put home a ball that Carlos Soler had chipped over the head of goalkeeper David von Ballmoos and off the woodwork.

Rodrigo had set up the play on the right side after cleverly eluding a defender.

Following the goal, the home side went through a rough patch in which Ivorian striker Roger Assale squandered one good chance to tie the game and then scored the equalizer for the Young Boys in the 37th minute on a right-footed shot that entered the goal just inside the left upright.

Valencia, however, got the momentum back on its side three minutes before halftime when a Mina volley off a pass from Soler scooted past the Young Boys' net minder and into the back of the net.

After setting up two goals, Soler scored one of his own on a counter-attack play in the 55th minute.

Valencia dug in on defense with the 3-1 lead, ceding possession but not allowing the visitors to mount much of a threat on goal.

With the win, the Spanish club (which has a record of 1-2-1 and five points) provisionally moved ahead of Manchester United (four points) in Group H with two round-robin games remaining.

But the Red Devils can climb back into second with a win or draw against first-place Juventus (nine points) on Wednesday night at Juventus Stadium in Turin.