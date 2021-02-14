Valentine's Day celebrations around the world

Afghan youths buy balloons on Valentine's Day, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Egyptian vendor (L) prepares flowers for sale on Valentine's Day at a flower market in Cairo, Egypt, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian vendor prepares roses for sale on Valentine's Day at a flower market in Cairo, Egypt, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

A view of heart-shaped balloons decorating the Navigli area in Milan, northern Italy, 14 February 2021, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

A view of heart-shaped balloons decorating the Navigli area in Milan, northern Italy, 14 February 2021, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

A couple hold hands during a mass civil wedding ceremony at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Couples wearing face masks and shields hold hands during a mass civil wedding ceremony at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Flowers for sale on a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/KITH SEREY

A Thai woman prays and offers red roses on heart-shaped social distancing signs to worship the Trimurti Shrine, the god of love to mark Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai woman wearing a face mask prays and offers red roses to worship the Trimurti Shrine, the god of love to mark Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A young Pakistani sells balloons on Valentine's Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 14 February 2021.EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB