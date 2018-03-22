Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of Movistar team (C) celebrates after winning the fourth stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between Llanars and La Molina, in Catalonia, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Spaniard cyclist Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won Thursday's fourth stage of the 2018 Volta a Catalunya road race, regaining the overall classification lead.

Valverde got the better of Colombian Egan Bernal (Sky) in the last meters of the 170-kilometer stage, after leading a breakaway with few kilometers to go.

Colombia's Nairo Quintana came third, six seconds behind his teammate Valverde and Bernal.

Valverde, who had won the second stage, recovered the overall leader jersey that he lost after the third stage.

In the general classification, he has a 19-second advantage over second-placed Bernal and is 26 seconds faster than Quintana, who sits in the third spot.