FC Barcelona provided this photo of coach Ernesto Valverde on Tuesday, Jan. 1. EFE-EPA/FC Barcelona/Miguel Ruiz/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said Tuesday that he doesn't know if he will still be with the reigning LaLiga champions next season.

"I do not know what I will do next season. In this soccer, who knows? We all know how things are. I never think long or long term," he said in an interview with Barça TV.

Valverde, 54, joined the Catalan club in 2017 on a two-year contract that includes an option for an additional year.

"For us, two months are a very long term. If you win a game, everyone is happy and if you lose, everyone is watching you," he said. "I try to meet the objectives and, of course, how much we have left, so let's see."

He described the 18 months he has already spent with Barcelona as a "continuous apprenticeship," with new challenges every day.

Barça won both LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in Valverde's first season in charge, but were eliminated early from the Champions League.

Team captain Lionel Messi set a goal of hoisting "that beautiful (Champions League) cup" in 2019, yet Valverde said that personally, he was not preoccupied with gaining a Champions title.

"I don't have any unfinished business, at all. It's an aspiration, like every year. What you have in front of you is what's important, what you want to win. There isn't much more. Obviously, the experience you have serves for what comes and we have hope in that competition (Champions League), as also in LaLiga, which is very tough this year," the manager said.

Barcelona currently lead LaLiga by 3 points over Atletico Madrid.

Asked which matches stand out for him over his Barça tenure, Valverde pointed to the win over Sevilla in the 2018 Copa del Rey final and a 5-1 rout of arch-rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga this season.