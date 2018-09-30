Alejandro Valverde (C) of Spain sprints on his way to win the men's Elite Road Race of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships over 258km from Kufstein to Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Alejandro Valverde (C) of Spain poses with his gold medal on the podium after winning the men's Elite Road Race of the UCI Road Cycling World Championships over 258km from Kufstein to Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde won the gold medal in the men's elite road race on Sunday at the 2018 UCI Road Cycling World Championships here in the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

Valverde finished the 258-kilometer race from Kufstein to Innsbruck with a time of six hours, 46 minutes and 41 seconds, ahead of Romain Bardet of France and Michael Woods of Canada, who took silver and bronze respectively.

This was Valverde's first world championship gold, succeeding Peter Sagan of Slovakia, who won the last three consecutive editions.

Valverde became the fourth Spanish cyclist to finish first at the world championship, following Abraham Olano, Igor Astarloa and Oscar Freire.

With Sunday's gold medal, Valverde has accumulated seven world championship medals, with two silvers in 2003 and 2005 and four bronzes in 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014.