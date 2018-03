Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of Movistar team celebrates after winning the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race between Mataro and Valls, in Catalonia, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of Movistar team celebrates on the podium the overall win after the second stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, over 175.6km between Mataro and Valls, Catalonia, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on Tuesday won stage two of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, taking the top spot in the race classification.

South Africa's Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) came second on the 175-kilometer stage from Mataro near Barcelona to the town of Valls, north of Tarragona.

Australia's Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third.

French rider Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) withdrew before the start of stage two due to bronchitis.