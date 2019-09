A view of painting by Vincent van Gogh in the van Gogh Church in Etten Leur where an exhibition about the painter's relationships launched in The Netherlands on 21 September 2019. EFE/Imane Rachidi

Octogenarian Michel Gottmerj plays a wooden organ built in Breda in 1699 in the van Gogh Church in Etten Leur where an exhibition about the painter's relationships launched in The Netherlands on 21 September 2019. EFE/Imane Rachidi

A view of stained glass windows in the van Gogh Church in Etten Leur where an exhibition about the painter's relationships launched in The Netherlands on 21 September 2019. EFE/Imane Rachidi

A tableau of flowers representing the face of famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh is revealed at Museumplein, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 29 July 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/REMKO DE WAAL

Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh has gone down in history as a loner but a new exhibition that launched Saturday aims to dismantle this myth by highlighting the artist's most intimate circle.

The legend of van Gogh tells the story of an artist who lived as an eccentric loner, marginalized and unappreciated, and who died alone and tormented after being shot with his gun.