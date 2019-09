US President Donald Trump (2ndR) is joined by Acting FDA Commissioner Norman Sharpless (L), first lady Melania Trump (2ndL) and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 11. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it plans to bar the sale of non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes in the United States following six deaths linked to vaping.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in the process of drafting new regulations to remove flavored e-cigarettes from the market, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told journalists at the White House.