England's goalkeeper Jack Butland during the International friendly match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

England's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the International friendly match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

England's Jesse Lingard (L) in action against Marco Parolo of Italy (R) during the International friendly match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

England's Jesse Lingard (R) takes on Lorenzo Pellegrini of Italy during the International friendly match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

England's Danny Rose (R) takes on Lorenzo Insigne of Italy during the International friendly match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Referee Deniz Aytekin of Germany looking at the VAR during the International friendly match between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

The video assistant referee (VAR) system, already approved for use in the 2018 World Cup, largely determined the outcome of Tuesday's friendly here between England and Italy, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts were leading 1-0 with three minutes left in regulation were referee Deniz Aytekin turned to VAR to decide whether to award Italy a penalty for James Tarkowski's foul against Federico Chiesa.

Concluding that the penalty was warranted, Aytekin pointed to the spot and Lorenzo Insigne converted for the Azzurri to deprive World Cup-bound England of the win.

The hosts, with five changes to the squad that beat the Netherlands 1-0 last week, got off to a shaky start in the contest at London's Wembley Stadium against an Italian side who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

England allowed the visitors three clear chances in the first 15 minutes, but Ciro Inmobile - who leads Serie A in scoring - wasted all three of those opportunities.

The sloppiness raised doubts about an England defense that had kept a clean sheet in their last five matches, by the course of the match shifted as the home side brought their superior pace to bear.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, who was ineffectual for the 20 minutes he played against the Dutch, put England ahead in the 26th minute off a free kick by Jesse Lingard.

Ashley Young had a chance to double the lead in the 38th minute, but his shot went wide.

England continued to dominate in the second half, until the final stretch, when Italy began making inroads leading up to the crucial foul.