Spectators at the Mainz-Freiburg contest on Monday, April 16, in Mainz, Germany, hurl rolls of toilet paper onto the pitch to protest the Bundesliga's decision to schedule matches on Monday night. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mainz's Robin Quaison (left) and Freiburg's Manuel Gulde vie for the ball during a Bundesliga match on Monday, April 16, in Mainz, Germany. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mainz players salute their fans after defeating Freiburg in a Bundesliga match on Monday, April 16, in Mainz, Germany. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI.

Mainz's Pablo de Blasis (left) celebrates after converting a penalty against Freiburg during a Bundesliga match on Monday, April 16, in Mainz, Germany. EFA-EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mainz prevailed 2-0 here Monday over Freiburg in a Bundesliga relegation duel that saw the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) signal a penalty after both sides had already gone to the dressing room for halftime.

The human referee, Guido Winkmann, blew the whistle after Freiburg cleared a Daniel Brosinski cross.

Moments later, however, the VAR detected a hand ball by a visiting defender and Winkmann had to recall the players to the pitch.

Pablo de Blasis converted from the spot to put the hosts up 1-0.

Following the break, a group of fans showered one of the goals with rolls of toilet paper as part of continuing protests at stadiums across Germany over the Bundesliga's decision to start scheduling matches on Monday night.

Freiburg never threatened and De Blasis made it 2-0 in the 79th minute courtesy of a mistake by visiting keeper Alexander Schwolow.

The outcome leaves both clubs with 30 points from 30 matches, but Mainz climb out of the drop zone by virtue of a better goal differential over Freiburg, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss.