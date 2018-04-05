Cruzeiro's fans cheer during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Vasco's Duvier Riascos (L) vies for the ball with Egidio Pereira (R) of Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Cruzeiro's goalkeeper Fabio Maciel reacts during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Vasco's Wagner Santos (L) vies for the ball with Ariel Cabral (R) of Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Vasco coach Ze Ricardo (R) talks to Cruzeiro coach Mano Menezes (L) during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Vasco's Paulinho reacts during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

The coach of Cruzeiro Mano Menezes (2-L) speaks with his players during a Copa Libertadores match played between Vaco da Gama and Cruzeiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Uruguayan goalkeeper Martin Silva Wednesday led his team Vasco da Gama to a goalless draw in an away game in the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte against Cruzeiro in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper made several key saves during the match, the result of which now leaves both the Brazilian teams without a single win in the tournament.

The only jarring note in an otherwise placid match - during which the teams played safe and banked on their opponent's mistakes - was the injury of Paulinho, a 17-year-old already on the radar of top European clubs, who had to be taken out on a stretcher after he badly hurt his left elbow in a fall.

The current results leave Racing and Universidad de Chile at the top of Group E, each with four points.