Uruguayan goalkeeper Martin Silva Wednesday led his team Vasco da Gama to a goalless draw in an away game in the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte against Cruzeiro in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.
The 35-year-old goalkeeper made several key saves during the match, the result of which now leaves both the Brazilian teams without a single win in the tournament.
The only jarring note in an otherwise placid match - during which the teams played safe and banked on their opponent's mistakes - was the injury of Paulinho, a 17-year-old already on the radar of top European clubs, who had to be taken out on a stretcher after he badly hurt his left elbow in a fall.
The current results leave Racing and Universidad de Chile at the top of Group E, each with four points.