Personnel from the non-governmental organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) offer an emotional intelligence workshop to Venezuelan kids at La Igualdad children's park on 6 May 2022 in Puerto Pizarro, a resort near the northwestern Peruvian city of Tumbes. EFE/ Aldair Mejía

When Adriana arrived in Peru at age 9, she had never experienced xenophobia and didn't even know the meaning of the word.

She had left behind a severe crisis in her native Venezuela to start a new life with her parents, but like many of her young compatriots she was met with rejection because of her place of origin.

"At my school, when I arrived in Peru from Venezuela, it was really hard to adapt and I suffered xenophobia ... mainly from my classmates because they saw me as different," Adriana, now 14, told Efe. "What they did was just make fun of me."