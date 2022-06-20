When Adriana arrived in Peru at age 9, she had never experienced xenophobia and didn't even know the meaning of the word.
She had left behind a severe crisis in her native Venezuela to start a new life with her parents, but like many of her young compatriots she was met with rejection because of her place of origin.
"At my school, when I arrived in Peru from Venezuela, it was really hard to adapt and I suffered xenophobia ... mainly from my classmates because they saw me as different," Adriana, now 14, told Efe. "What they did was just make fun of me."