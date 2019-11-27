By María M Mur and Pablo Gracia La Paz/Santiago

efe-epa By María M Mur and Pablo Gracia La Paz/Santiago 27 Nov 2019

Venezuelan in the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Venezuelan in the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Venezuelans in the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Venezuelan migrants: out of the frying pan and into the fire

Millions of Venezuelans fleeing from a deep economic crisis have failed to find a better alternative in Bolivia and Chile.

Between 4.7- 6 million people have left the country, according to Venezuelan pollster Consultares.