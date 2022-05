An aerial photo of the Calle Venezuela district in Puerto Pizarro, a tourist resort outside the northwestern Peruvian border city of Tumbes. EFE/Aldair Mejia

A group of Venezuelan, Ecuadorian, and Peruvians illegally smuggle fuel across the Peruvian-Ecuadorian border on 6 May 2022. EFE/Aldair Mejia

Venezuelan migrants struggle to forge new life in Peru border region

A place of transit or a permanent home, a poverty trap or land of opportunity, a place of xenophobia or of solidarity.

For Venezuelan exiles making their way in a steady stream to northwestern Peru, the region of Tumbes is a bittersweet tapestry where all of these disparate realities coexist simultaneously.