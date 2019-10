Venezuelan Gabriela Torres, 36, poses for the photographer on occasion of the Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the headquarters of the Civil Association Conquering Life (Aconvida) in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan Sujime Fiorito, 50, poses for the photographer on occasion of the Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the headquarters of the Civil Association Conquering Life (Aconvida) in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan Grecia Solis, 49, smiles as she poses for the photographer on occasion of the Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the headquarters of the Civil Association Conquering Life (Aconvida) in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan Gabriela Torres, 36, poses for the photographer on occasion of the Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the headquarters of the Civil Association Conquering Life (Aconvida) in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Mildred Varela considers herself to be an optimistic person. That quality left her when she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer back in 2014 - just as she began to feel the effects of the crisis that is gripping Venezuela.

"I thought I was going to die," Varela, the director of Aconvida - an NGO that defends cancer patients' rights in Venezuela - told Efe. EFE-EPA