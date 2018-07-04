Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania returns to Venus Williams of the US in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Venus Williams of the US returns to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams of the United States qualified on Wednesday for the tournament's third round after a hard-fought battle to beat Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

World No. 9 Williams turned up the heat after getting off to a rocky start, and defeated her world No. 141 opponent in just under two hours, advancing to the third round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the 18th time in her career.

"(Dulgheru) definitely played well the first set and I definitely gave her a few errors as well," the 38-year-old said after the match. "The first set was all credit to her."

"I don't know if I've ever played her before, so it's always difficult to play someone for the first time - I'm sure she's seen me play a lot," Williams added. "She was extremely competitive."

Williams is set to play the third round against the winner of the match between world No. 20 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Russia's Anna Blinkova, world No. 107.