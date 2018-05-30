Guido Andreozzi of Argentina in action against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spain's Fernando Verdasco cruised past Guido Andreozzi 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 here Wednesday to book a spot in the third round of the French Open.

The 34-year-old needed just over two hours to dismiss the unheralded Argentine, enjoying a much easier day on court than he did in a four-hour, 22-minute marathon first-round victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

After having his serve broken seven times against the speedy Nishioka and committing 101 unforced errors, the big-hitting No. 30 seed only dropped serve once and made just 30 unforced errors against Andreozzi.

Verdasco will next square off in the third round against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who outlasted American Jared Donaldson 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 on Wednesday.

