Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates winning against Mackenzie McDonald of the USA during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrates defeating Radu Albot of Moldova during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Spain's Fernando Verdasco, world number 28, said Wednesday he was focusing on playing well in his upcoming third round clash with Croatia's Marin Cilic, world number 7.

He added that he has nothing to lose as Cilic was a favorite to win the match.

"It is in that game that I have to prove whether I am at the level of winning against a tough opponent. Cilic is among the best players in the world (...). He has an incredible service (...) and moves very well," said Verdasco after his second round victory against Moldovan Radu Albot.

Verdasco added he was happy to have finished 2018 among the 30 best players of the circuit.

"During last year I played well in general. I am very happy to have improved along the lines of stability, but now it is my turn to continue and start this season in the best possible way," he added.

Verdasco, who lost to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2009, said that winning was always preferable over losing, irrespective of performance.

"After losing you have a few not-so-good impressions, even though I played very well. Clearly it was something incredible, my first semifinal, and it lasted five hours and a quarter against Rafa. But it is true that in the end you prefer to win by playing bad than losing by playing well," said Verdasco, who will go up against Cilic on Friday.