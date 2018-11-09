British driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes, is seen during the first free training session at the Interlagos racetrack, where the Brazil Formula One Grand Prix will be celebrated next Sunday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 November 2018. EPA- EFE/Fernando Bizerra

German driver Sebastian Vettel, of Ferrari, in action during the first free training session at the Interlagos racetrack, where the Brazil Formula One Grand Prix will be celebrated next Sunday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 November 2018. EPA- EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A mechanic of Mercedes works during the first free training session at the Interlagos racetrack, where the Brazil Formula One Grand Prix will be celebrated next Sunday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest lap in Friday afternoon's first free practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the second-to-last race of the 2018 Formula One season.

In his fastest lap during the 90-minute FP1, Verstappen covered the 4.309-kilometer Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit (located in Sao Paulo's Interlagos neighborhood) in a time of one minute and 9.011 seconds.

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was second on the timesheets at 1:09.060 and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who has already clinched the 2018 drivers' title, was third.

Verstappen's Australian teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, finished fourth in the session, while Finnish Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was the fifth-quickest.

Two more free practice sessions will be held, one on Friday afternoon and a final one on Saturday.

Grid positions for Sunday's race will be determined in Saturday afternoon's qualifying sessions.