German Ferrari Sebastian Vettel competes on Oct. 27, 2018, in the third free practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton prepares on Oct. 27, 2018, for the third free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will take place on Oct. 28. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen during the third free practice session on Oct. 27, 2018, ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen led the way for a third straight free practice session ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, posting a fastest lap of one minute and 16.284 seconds in Saturday morning's FP3.

Despite having to cope with a wet track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, defending Mexican GP champion Verstappen clocked an even better time than he did in first-place finishes in FP1 and FP2 on Friday.

British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (346 points), who will have a second chance to wrap up his fifth F1 drivers' title on Sunday, was second in FP3 at 1:16.538.

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel - who is still technically in the running for the drivers' championship, although he trails Hamilton by a huge 70-point margin with just three races remaining - posted the third-fastest lap of 1:16.566.

Verstappen is fifth in the drivers' standings with 191 points

Three qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday afternoon to determine the grid spots for Sunday's race.

Results of third free practice session:

.1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:16.284

.2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:16.538

.3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:16.566

.4. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:17.028

.5. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:17.045

.6. Charles Leclerc (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:17.059

.7. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Renault) 1:17.336

.8. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:17.525

.9. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:17.565

10. Nico Hülkenberg (Renault) 1:17.623

11. Esteban Ocon (Force India-Mercedes) 1:17.731

12. Sergio Perez (Force India-Mercedes) 1:17.819

13. Romain Grosjean (Haas-Ferrari) 1:18.145

14. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren-Renault) 1:18.445

15. Fernando Alonso (McLaren-Renault) 1:18.548

16. Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:18.637

17. Sergey Sirotkin (Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.669

18. Lance Stroll (Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.698

19. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:18.839

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas-Ferrari) no time