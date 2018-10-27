Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen led the way for a third straight free practice session ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, posting a fastest lap of one minute and 16.284 seconds in Saturday morning's FP3.
Despite having to cope with a wet track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, defending Mexican GP champion Verstappen clocked an even better time than he did in first-place finishes in FP1 and FP2 on Friday.
British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (346 points), who will have a second chance to wrap up his fifth F1 drivers' title on Sunday, was second in FP3 at 1:16.538.
German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel - who is still technically in the running for the drivers' championship, although he trails Hamilton by a huge 70-point margin with just three races remaining - posted the third-fastest lap of 1:16.566.
Verstappen is fifth in the drivers' standings with 191 points
Three qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday afternoon to determine the grid spots for Sunday's race.
Results of third free practice session:
.1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:16.284
.2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:16.538
.3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:16.566
.4. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:17.028
.5. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:17.045
.6. Charles Leclerc (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:17.059
.7. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Renault) 1:17.336
.8. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:17.525
.9. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:17.565
10. Nico Hülkenberg (Renault) 1:17.623
11. Esteban Ocon (Force India-Mercedes) 1:17.731
12. Sergio Perez (Force India-Mercedes) 1:17.819
13. Romain Grosjean (Haas-Ferrari) 1:18.145
14. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren-Renault) 1:18.445
15. Fernando Alonso (McLaren-Renault) 1:18.548
16. Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:18.637
17. Sergey Sirotkin (Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.669
18. Lance Stroll (Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.698
19. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:18.839
20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas-Ferrari) no time