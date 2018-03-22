British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari look on during a press conference ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

German driver Sebastian Vettel of team Ferrari attends the first official driver's press conference ahead of the Formula 1 2018 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari poses for photographers ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel was looking for a fifth world title as he expressed on Thursday his hopes to end Ferrari's 10-year championship drought, ahead of the season-opening 2018 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Vettel's main rival is reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who is also seeking a fifth crown.

"Now obviously, the best satisfaction is to win with Ferrari, the greatest team with the greatest history in the paddock. To win with Ferrari, beating the best, is my target," Vettel, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull from 2010-2013, said during a press conference.

"The key to the championship will be to have a strong car at the beginning and at the end of the season and to try and be competitive at all races," added the German.

The 2018 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, which marks Vettel's 200th career race, is set to kick off on Sunday, Mar. 25.

"We have every reason to be confident as our car is great, we have a great team and we came here well prepared, even if, ideally, you would want to be able to test more during the winter _ and there are many things to come," Vettel added.