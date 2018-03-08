Belgian Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren in action during a Formula One pre-season test session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in action during a Formula One pre-season test session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel on Thursday brook the unofficial Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona record during the morning session of the seventh day of Formula One pre-season testing, that gave McLaren a spark of hope after troubled sessions.

In his best lap out of 84 he completed, Vettel recorded a time of one minute and 17.182 seconds, breaking the circuit unofficial record that Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) set a day earlier.

"And the benchmark is down to 1:17.182 thanks to Vettel," F1 said on its official Twitter account.

McLaren, meanwhile, seemed to have gotten past the problems they struggled with in the last couple of days as Stoffel Vandoorne completed the session despite having to put the car in the garage for one hour and 45 minute.

On Wednesday, McLaren faced an oil leak that forced driver Fernando Alonso to withdraw from the morning session.

A day before, the car stopped two times with Vandoorne behind the wheels, before finally entering the garage, where it stayed for the most of the morning due to overheating issues.