Mechanics push the car of Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP after the qualifying session at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 09 June 2018. The 2018 Canada Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 10 June. EPA-EFE//VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (C), Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing celebrate on June 9, 2018, after finishing 1-2-3 in the third and final round of qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, which will be held on June 10 at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel on Saturday secured pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the seventh race of the 2018 Formula One season.

The four-time F1 champion posted a fastest lap of 1:10.764 in the third and final round of qualifying for Sunday's race at the 4.361-kilometer (2.709-mile) Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

That was nearly one-tenth of a second quicker than the best lap recorded by the second-place finisher in Q3, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending F1 champion and current leader of this season's drivers' standings with 110 points, finished fourth in Q3 and will be joined on the second row by the third-place qualifier Max Verstappen, a Dutch driver for Red Bull.

Vettel's teammate, Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, will start fifth on the grid alongside Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.