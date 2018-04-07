British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action on April 7, 2018, during qualifying for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari reacts after securing pole position on April 7, 2018, during qualifying for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari in action on April 7, 2018, during qualifying for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) on Saturday secured pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the 2018 Formula One season.

His Finnish teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, also will start on Sunday from the front row.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, clinched the 51st pole of his career with a best lap of one minute and 27.958 seconds in the third round of qualifying at the 5.412-kilometer Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, 0.143 seconds faster than Raikkonen.

Raikkonen's countryman, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), was third with a time of 1:28.124 in Q3, while his teammate and defending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom posted the fourth-fastest lap.

Hamilton, however, will start Sunday's race from the ninth spot due to a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Despite ending Q3 in the fifth spot, Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) will start the race from the fourth spot, taking advantage of Hamilton's situation.

Mexican Sergio Perez (Force India) and Spaniard Fernando Alonso (McLaren-Renault) failed to qualify for Q3 and will start the race from the 12th and 13th spots, respectively.