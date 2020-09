Indigenous people from the Amarumesa community show oil residues in a container in the city of Francisco de Orellana, Ecuador, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Indigenous people from various communities affected by an oil spill participate in a march to demand justice and solutions for the environmental and social impacts in their communities in the city of Francisco de Orellana, Ecuador, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

An indigenous man poses along with a boy in the city of Francisco de Orellana, Ecuador, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The Coca River's chocolaty color and collapsed banks are a reflection of an incident that for many indigenous populations has been a historical divide, splitting their way of life and livelihood into before and after.

It happened on Apr. 7 when, at about 80 km (50 miles) upstream, near the slopes of the Reventador volcano, three conduits of two pipelines that go from the Amazon to the Ecuadorian coast ruptured due to a landslide in a highly seismic region. EFE-EPA