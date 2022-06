Video capture provided by The Texas Tribue showing the scene inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, at 12:04 pm on May 24, 2022, when a lone teenage gunman was massacring 19 schoolchildren and two teachers yet local police waited in a school hallway for more than an hour to confront the shooter.EFE/The Texas Tribune /Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Available only to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory credit to The Texas Tribune)

File photo showing a memorial to the victims of the May 24, 2022, Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Texas media outlets released a new video showing a number of armed Uvalde police officers waiting in a school hallway, where a lone teenage gunman massacred 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

The officers waited nearly an hour before they moved into the classrooms, despite the fact that the doors apparently were not locked, according to the daily Austin American-Statesman and Channel KVUE-TV, which released the images on Monday night.