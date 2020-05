A cleaning woman wearing a facemask cleans the bathroom in a suite at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

A view of a 'Sacher Torte' (Sacher cake) on a plate at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

A general view of Sacher-Séparée private dining in a suite at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

A receptionist wearing a faceshield on the phone at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

The Sacher Hotel in Vienna in the absence of guests due to the pandemic has revived the 19th-century tradition of offering diners "chambres separées", private dining areas.

With borders still closed and barely any flights, tourists have become a rare sighting in Austria, but after hotels were given the green light to reopen on Friday they are turning to innovative models to keep business afloat.EFE-EPA

wr/ch/ah