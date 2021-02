The Vienna State Opera has shifted its focus from overtures and arias to galleries and paintings to welcome visitors as a museum while Austrian theaters remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. EFE-EPA/ Wiener Staatsoper / Katharina Schiffl EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Vienna State Opera has shifted its focus from overtures and arias to galleries and paintings to welcome visitors as a museum while Austrian theaters remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

With the health crisis keeping the curtain down on live shows for now, officials at the famed opera house have designed a free guided tour on weekends to keep visitors on the property.EFE-EPA

