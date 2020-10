A woman receives newspapers supplied by officials from the people's committee of Dich Vong ward inside a quarantine area near Cau Giay street of Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

The arrest of a prominent journalist has brought into sharp focus the difficulties faced by the press in Vietnam with the communist regime allegedly trying to silence the digital media outlets that have emerged as an alternative to traditional state-controlled media.

Police arrested Pham Doan Trang on Monday night in Ho Chi Minh City on charges of "making, storing, disseminating or propagandizing information, materials and products that aim to oppose the state." EFE-EPA