After decades of a state policy capping the maximum number of children per family at two, the Vietnamese government is now encouraging people to marry early and procreate as the country's population has been aging rapidly, especially in large cities.

In a resolution signed two weeks ago, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called on the authorities of provinces with the lowest birth rates to encourage young people to marry before the age of 30 and women to have their second child before 35. EFE-EPA