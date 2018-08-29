Nguyen Van Tri of Vietnam carries his country's flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 90 kg to 95 kg final during the Padepokan Pencak Silat event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Vietnam's Van Tri Nguyen defeated Malaysia's Mohd Khaizul Yaacob 5-0 to win gold in the final match of the pencak silat men's J class 90kg-95kg at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.

The first round was dominated by the Malaysian, who defeated Van Tri 8-6, 8-6, 8-3, 9-4 and 8-4.

Mohd Khaizul looked set to win the second round, but his attack and slam were not effective. He was also reprimanded twice by the referee and sanctioned with a points reduction due to over-aggression.

Van Tri won the third round 2-1, 2-0, 2 - (- 2), 4 - (- 1) and 4 - (- 2).

Indonesia had won all the three gold medals on offer in the men's singles, women's doubles and women's teams.

The pesilats were competing for five gold medals on Wednesday, namely the men's J class 90-95 kg, men's F class 70kg-75kg, female D class 60kg-65kg, class C 55kg-60kg and female class B 50kg-60kg.